This paper examines the process of embodied technology diffusion in 10 OECD countries with the help of a methodology whereby the purchases of intermediate and capital goods act as carriers of technology across industries and countries. In terms of supply and demand of technology, it establishes that while innovations are developed mainly in a cluster of high technology manufacturing industries, a different cluster of industries in the services sector are the main acquirers of technologically sophisticated machinery and equipment. R&D performance is more concentrated (the top 5 industries account for between 60-80% of total) than technology use (the top 5 user industries account in most countries for 40-50% of total). In terms of the channels of technology diffusion, the share of technology obtained through capital investment is less than 50% of total acquired technology for every country, with the US leading in the diffusion of technology through capital investment. Imports are also an ...