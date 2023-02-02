Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Electronic sanitary certificates for trade in animal products

Opportunities and Challenges
Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5417ff4f-en
Authors
Michael Ryan, Ellie Avery, Sarah Kahn
Tags
OECD Food, Agriculture and Fisheries Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Ryan, M., E. Avery and S. Kahn (2023), “Electronic sanitary certificates for trade in animal products: Opportunities and Challenges”, OECD Food, Agriculture and Fisheries Papers, No. 190, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5417ff4f-en.
Go to top