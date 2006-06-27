Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Effects of Migration on Sending Countries

What Do We Know?
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/424438382246
Authors
Louka T. Katseli, Robert E.B. Lucas, Theodora Xenogiani
Tags
OECD Development Centre Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Katseli, L., R. Lucas and T. Xenogiani (2006), “Effects of Migration on Sending Countries: What Do We Know?”, OECD Development Centre Working Papers, No. 250, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/424438382246.
Go to top