Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Effective Ways to Realise Policy Reforms in Health Systems

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5kmh377l4n9x-en
Authors
Jeremy Hurst
Tags
OECD Health Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Hurst, J. (2010), “Effective Ways to Realise Policy Reforms in Health Systems”, OECD Health Working Papers, No. 51, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kmh377l4n9x-en.
Go to top