Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Education, Migration and Productivity

An Analytic Approach and Evidence from Rural Mexico
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264172852-en
Authors
J. Edward Taylor, Antonio Yúnes-Naude
Tags
Development Centre Studies

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

Taylor, J. and A. Yúnes-Naude (1999), Education, Migration and Productivity: An Analytic Approach and Evidence from Rural Mexico, Development Centre Studies, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264172852-en.
Go to top