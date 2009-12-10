Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Education and Obesity in Four OECD Countries

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5km4psmtn8zx-en
Authors
Franco Sassi, Marion Devaux, Jody Church, Michele Cecchini, Francesca Borgonovi
Tags
OECD Education Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Sassi, F. et al. (2009), “Education and Obesity in Four OECD Countries”, OECD Education Working Papers, No. 39, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5km4psmtn8zx-en.
Go to top