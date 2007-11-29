Skip to main content
Economic Prospects for Railways

Report of the Thirty-Ninth Round Table on Transport Economics Held in Paris on 19-20 October 1977
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789282105757-en
European Conference of Ministers of Transport
ECMT (1978), Economic Prospects for Railways: Report of the Thirty-Ninth Round Table on Transport Economics Held in Paris on 19-20 October 1977, ECMT Round Tables, No. 39, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789282105757-en.
