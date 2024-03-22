Skip to main content
Economic Policies and Sectoral Growth

Argentina 1913-1984
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/261536463510
Authors
Yair Mundlak, Domingo Cavallo, Roberto Domenech
Tags
OECD Development Centre Working Papers

Cite this content as:

Mundlak, Y., D. Cavallo and R. Domenech (1990), “Economic Policies and Sectoral Growth: Argentina 1913-1984”, OECD Development Centre Working Papers, No. 18, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/261536463510.
