Dynamics of farm performance and policy impacts: Case studies

Case Studies
Policy paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/3ce71854-en
Authors
Johannes Sauer, Will Chancellor, Philipp Mennig, Jesús Antón
Tags
OECD Food, Agriculture and Fisheries Papers
Cite this content as:

Sauer, J. et al. (2021), “Dynamics of farm performance and policy impacts: Case studies: Case Studies”, OECD Food, Agriculture and Fisheries Papers, No. 165, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/3ce71854-en.
