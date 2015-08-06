Skip to main content
Dynamics of dairy farm productivity growth

Cross-country comparison
Policy paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/5jrw8ffbzf7l-en
Shingo Kimura, Johannes Sauer
OECD Food, Agriculture and Fisheries Papers
Kimura, S. and J. Sauer (2015), “Dynamics of dairy farm productivity growth: Cross-country comparison”, OECD Food, Agriculture and Fisheries Papers, No. 87, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jrw8ffbzf7l-en.
