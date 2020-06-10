Digital transformation is rapidly altering civic space, challenging the ways in which members of the OECD Development Assistance Committee (DAC) and other providers of development co-operation strive to promote an enabling environment for civil society to contribute to sustainable development. This paper aims to support DAC members and other providers of development co-operation to integrate the implications of a range of plausible futures of civic space into positive policy action today. To this end, it provides an overview of the variables (i.e. current trends, drivers of change and uncertainties) that may determine the trajectory of civic space in the context of digital transformation; identifies four plausible futures that emerge from four different logical interactions of these variables - that could materialise over a ten-year horizon and be fully realised by 2030; and draws policy implications to support DAC members and other providers in designing development cooperation policies that best leverage the opportunities that digital transformation offers while mitigating its risks.
Digital transformation and the futures of civic space to 2030
Policy paper
OECD Development Policy Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
26 June 2024
-
Policy paper23 March 2024
-
31 October 2023
-
Policy paper31 October 2023
-
Policy paper30 October 2023
-
27 October 2023
-
25 October 2023
-
Policy paper13 October 2023
Related publications
-
14 May 2024
-
Policy paper30 November 2023
-
1 March 2023
-
28 February 2023
-
18 November 2022
-
Working paper15 November 2022
-
5 May 2021
-
Working paper1 December 2009