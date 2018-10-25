Technological advances, together with increased internet penetration, have created the perfect environment for the development of digital platforms in Mexico and these platforms raise new regulatory and competitive challenges. This report provides a general description of the main economic features of digital platforms in Mexico, focusing e-commerce, FinTech and ride-sourcing applications. It also addresses the main challenges competition authorities may face when handling cases concerning digital platforms.
Digital Platforms and Competition in Mexico 2018
Report
Competition Law and Policy Reviews
Abstract
