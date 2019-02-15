Digital Opportunities for Trade in the Agriculture and Food Sectors

How are new opportunities to create and share information shaping the digital transformation of the agriculture and food system, and thus potentially fostering its reorganisation? This report focuses on cross-border trade aspects along the global agriculture and food value chain, and looks at how changes brought about by digital technologies can influence who participates in the value chain, where value added is created, and how value is distributed between actors in the chain. However, it is not only changes in the agriculture and food sector from digital technologies that matters, but also the digital transformation of other actors in the global value chain (GVC) such as support services, logistics and governments. Digital technologies present a potential to reduce trade and transaction costs, including those related to identifying and negotiating a deal, proving compliance with standards and to delivering products across borders quickly and efficiently.