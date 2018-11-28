Like most OECD countries, Brazil has been taking steps towards digital government to ensure that public policies and services are more inclusive, convenient and designed to meet citizens’ needs. This report takes stock of the progress made by the Brazilian government, based on good practices and principles in OECD countries, and provides recommendations to help Brazil drive its digital transformation of the public sector.
Digital Government Review of Brazil
Towards the Digital Transformation of the Public Sector
Report
OECD Digital Government Studies
Abstract
