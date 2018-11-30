The public sectors of African Portuguese-speaking countries and Timor-Leste (PALOP-TL) have made significant progress in mobilising digital technologies to promote internal efficiency, simplify government procedures and improve the delivery of public services. Nevertheless, fully harnessing these technologies to improve growth, opportunities for income and employment, and public service delivery requires a more profound shift from efficiency-driven to citizen-driven approaches. This cross-country review of the digital transformation of the public sectors in Angola, Cabo Verde, Guinea-Bissau, Mozambique, Sao Tome and Principe and Timor-Leste reviews progress towards digital government and suggests strategies for enabling more effective, collaborative and sustainable digital government policies and approaches in PALOP-TL countries. These recommendations address three main areas: digital solutions for the delivery of core government functions, foundations for a digital government transformation, and digital services for citizens and businesses.
Promoting the Digital Transformation of African Portuguese-Speaking Countries and Timor-Leste
Report
OECD Digital Government Studies
Abstract
