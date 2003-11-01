Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Public-Private Partnerships in Development

Three Applications in Timor Leste
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/713520274222
Authors
José Braz
Tags
OECD Development Centre Working Papers

Cite this content as:

Braz, J. (2003), “Public-Private Partnerships in Development: Three Applications in Timor Leste”, OECD Development Centre Working Papers, No. 221, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/713520274222.
Go to top