Development of Energy Efficiency Indicators in Russia

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/5kgk7w8v4dhl-en
Authors
Nathalie Trudeau, Isabel Murray
IEA Energy Papers
Trudeau, N. and I. Murray (2011), “Development of Energy Efficiency Indicators in Russia”, IEA Energy Papers, No. 2011/01, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kgk7w8v4dhl-en.
