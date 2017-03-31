This Working Paper provides an analytical framework of development co-operation for private sector development (PSD) and a measurement to capture relevant Official Development Finance (ODF). PSD is defined as development co-operation which addresses relevant policies and institutions, market functioning and enterprise resources. It aims to improve the investment climate and productive capacity of the local private sector—particularly of small- and medium-sized enterprises—including through developing physical infrastructure.

The analysis shows that development partners disbursed roughly a third of total ODF each on helping improve the investment climate, productive capacity, and physical infrastructure. For the investment climate, large amounts were allocated to macro-economic stability and public governance. To boost productive capacity, support to financial services – particularly to commercial banks that on-lend to SMEs and investments in equity funds – was particularly high. Finally, for physical infrastructure, about half the ODF went to transport, particularly roads, and a third to energy.