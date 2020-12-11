Skip to main content
Developing transit-oriented communities for better accessibility and affordability

The case of the Metro Vancouver Region
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/f2bb60fc-en
Authors
Oscar Huerta Melchor, Alexander C. Lembcke
OECD Regional Development Papers
Cite this content as:

Huerta Melchor, O. and A. Lembcke (2020), “Developing transit-oriented communities for better accessibility and affordability: The case of the Metro Vancouver Region”, OECD Regional Development Papers, No. 7, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/f2bb60fc-en.
