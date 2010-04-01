In 2009 the Secretary General of Universities (SGU) of the Spanish Ministry of Education launched a new programme to foster the modernisation and internationalisation of Spanish university campuses. This initiative focused on teaching, research and aspects of technology transfer, but also developing the campus into an integral social model.
Developing International Campuses of Excellence in Spain
Working paper
CELE Exchange, Centre for Effective Learning Environments
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Working paper1 April 2012
-
Working paper1 April 2012
-
Working paper1 December 2011
-
Working paper1 December 2011
-
1 December 2011
-
Working paper1 December 2011
-
Working paper1 September 2011
-
Working paper1 September 2011
Related publications
-
Country note27 June 2024
-
24 June 2024
-
24 June 2024
-
Country note20 June 2024
-
Country note18 June 2024
-
5 June 2024
-
26 March 2024
-
15 December 2023