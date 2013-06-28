Skip to main content
Design and Implementation of Food-Import Related Regulations

Experiences from Some Regional Trade Agreements
Policy paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/5k44s9v9m86f-en
Martin von Lampe, Hyunchul Jeong
OECD Food, Agriculture and Fisheries Papers
von Lampe, M. and H. Jeong (2013), “Design and Implementation of Food-Import Related Regulations: Experiences from Some Regional Trade Agreements”, OECD Food, Agriculture and Fisheries Papers, No. 62, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k44s9v9m86f-en.
