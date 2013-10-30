Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Demographic Change in the Netherlands

Strategies for Resilient Labour Markets
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k3xnhvzhmxn-en
Authors
Cristina Martinez-Fernandez, Tamara Weyman, Frank Cörvers, Jouke van Dijk, Arjen Edzes, Andries de Grip, Marije Hamersma, Philip Taylor, Jesper van Thor, Femke Verwest, Leo van Wissen
Tags
OECD Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED) Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Martinez-Fernandez, C. et al. (2013), “Demographic Change in the Netherlands: Strategies for Resilient Labour Markets”, OECD Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED) Papers, No. 2013/13, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k3xnhvzhmxn-en.
Go to top