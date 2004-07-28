Skip to main content
Dementia Care in 9 OECD Countries

A Comparative Analysis
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/485700737071
Pierre Moïse, Michael Schwarzinger, Myung-Yong Um
OECD Health Working Papers

Moïse, P., M. Schwarzinger and M. Um (2004), “Dementia Care in 9 OECD Countries: A Comparative Analysis”, OECD Health Working Papers, No. 13, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/485700737071.
