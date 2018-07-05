Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Delivering Quality Health Services: A Global Imperative

Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264300309-en
Authors
OECD, World Health Organization, World Bank Group
Tags
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

OECD/WHO/World Bank Group (2018), Delivering Quality Health Services: A Global Imperative, WHO, Geneva, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264300309-en.
Go to top