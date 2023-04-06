Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Decarbonising homes in cities in the Netherlands

A neighbourhood approach
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/b94727de-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Regional Development Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2023), “Decarbonising homes in cities in the Netherlands: A neighbourhood approach”, OECD Regional Development Papers, No. 42, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/b94727de-en.
Go to top