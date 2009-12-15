Endorsed in December 2008, these Guiding Principles suggest concrete ways policy advisors and programme managers, in both donor and partner countries, can achieve better development results by improving gender equality and supporting women’s empowerment.
DAC Guiding Principles for Aid Effectiveness, Gender Equality and Women's Empowerment
Report
Best Practices in Development Co-operation
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
-
28 June 2024
-
-
-
-
9 May 2023
-
18 June 2021
-
31 May 2021
Related publications
-
-
26 June 2024
-
-
-
-
18 March 2024
-
15 December 2023
-
Report18 July 2023