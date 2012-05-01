Skip to main content
Crossing the Threshold: Ambitious Baselines for the UNFCCC New Market-Based Mechanism

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k44xg398s8v-en
Authors
Andrew Prag, Gregory Briner
Tags
OECD/IEA Climate Change Expert Group Papers
Cite this content as:

Prag, A. and G. Briner (2012), “Crossing the Threshold: Ambitious Baselines for the UNFCCC New Market-Based Mechanism”, OECD/IEA Climate Change Expert Group Papers, No. 2012/02, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k44xg398s8v-en.
