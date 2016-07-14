This report summarises selected measures of the farm size distribution for fourteen OECD countries: Canada, Estonia, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Korea, Latvia, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, the United Kingdom (England) and the United States over the period 1995-2010. The farm size statistics are presented for four major production systems: crop, dairy, cattle and pig farming. The report documents consolidation of agricultural production in large-scale farms in most countries and sub-sectors covered by the report. Nevertheless, farm size growth rates show substantial differences across countries and periods which underlines the importance of country-specific natural, social, and economic conditions and the regulatory and policy environment for the evolution of farm structures. Increased inequality in farm size distributions, as captured using Gini coefficients, indicates a trend towards more polarized farm structures.
Cross-Country Comparison of Farm Size Distribution
Policy paper
OECD Food, Agriculture and Fisheries Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
27 June 2024
-
Policy paper24 April 2024
-
6 December 2023
-
Policy paper22 September 2023
-
22 September 2023
-
Policy paper30 August 2023
-
11 July 2023
-
11 July 2023
Related publications
-
Policy paper24 April 2024
-
6 December 2023
-
Policy paper22 September 2023
-
22 September 2023
-
Policy paper30 August 2023
-
31 July 2023
-
11 July 2023
-
11 July 2023