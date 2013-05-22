Skip to main content
Cross Country Analysis of Farm Economic Performance

Policy paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/5k46ds9ljxkj-en
Shingo Kimura, Christine Le Thi
OECD Food, Agriculture and Fisheries Papers
Kimura, S. and C. Le Thi (2013), “Cross Country Analysis of Farm Economic Performance”, OECD Food, Agriculture and Fisheries Papers, No. 60, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k46ds9ljxkj-en.
