Creditor Reporting System on Aid Activities 2007

This publication presents comprehensive statistics on aid flows in support of HIV/AIDS control. The analysis of aid flows covers the years 2000-2006, including trends in donors’ aid and the degree of targeting to countries most in need; estimates are provided for year 2007. The publication also records the relevant aid activities reported by DAC members and multilateral institutions to the CRS Aid Activity database (Creditor Reporting System). The information is based on individual commitments and disbursements of Official Development Assistance (ODA) to HIV/AIDS control.