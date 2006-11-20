Creditor Reporting System on Aid Activities 2006

This report provides data on development aid for Basic Social Services (BSS) over the past decade (1995-2004). It opens with an analysis of trends in aid for basic social services that shows that it has more than doubled during the time period covered and now accounts for about 20% of total aid. The book then provides listings, on a receiving country-by-country basis, of specific commitments made during that period. The listings include information on the donor country, the donor agency, the type of aid, the amount of aid in US dollars, the project description, and information on whether the project has a gender equality or participatory development/good governance aspect.