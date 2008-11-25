Creditor Reporting System on Aid Activities 2008

This publication presents comprehensive statistics on aid flows in support of water supply and sanitation for the years 2001-2006, including trends in donors’ aid and the degree of targeting of countries most in need. Individual donor profiles provide summary statistics in the form of charts and tables, and descriptions of donors’ development co-operation policies in the water sector. The publication also records the relevant aid activities reported by DAC members and multilateral institutions to the CRS Aid Activity database (Creditor Reporting System). The information is based on individual commitments and disbursements of Official Development Assistance (ODA) to water supply and sanitation.

This edition is the product of collaboration between the Secretariat of the OECD Development Assistance Committee (DAC) and the World Water Council (WWC).