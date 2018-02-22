In the wake of the 2008-09 financial crisis, a number of European OECD countries introduced credit mediation schemes, as a new, often temporary mechanism to help ease access to finance by SMEs. This report investigates the nature of credit mediation and credit review schemes implemented in selected countries (i.e. Belgium, France, Germany, Ireland and Spain) in the aftermath of the financial crisis. The study focuses on regulatory frameworks and operational practices, and examines the reach of these schemes and their effectiveness in easing access to finance for credit-constrained firms, on the basis of monitoring and evaluations conducted at the country level. The report also presents new framework initiatives, such as the Appeals Process in the United Kingdom, intended to improve the transparency and effectiveness of appeals to SME credit rejection.
Credit Mediation for SMEs
Working paper
OECD SME and Entrepreneurship Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Working paper2 July 2024
-
27 March 2024
-
5 December 2023
-
Working paper15 November 2023
-
17 October 2023
-
-
Policy paper4 July 2023
-
Working paper30 May 2023
Related publications
-
Working paper2 July 2024
-
Working paper21 June 2024
-
15 April 2024
-
13 March 2024
-
13 December 2023
-
5 December 2023
-
16 November 2023
-
Working paper7 November 2023