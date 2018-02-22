Credit Mediation for SMEs

In the wake of the 2008-09 financial crisis, a number of European OECD countries introduced credit mediation schemes, as a new, often temporary mechanism to help ease access to finance by SMEs. This report investigates the nature of credit mediation and credit review schemes implemented in selected countries (i.e. Belgium, France, Germany, Ireland and Spain) in the aftermath of the financial crisis. The study focuses on regulatory frameworks and operational practices, and examines the reach of these schemes and their effectiveness in easing access to finance for credit-constrained firms, on the basis of monitoring and evaluations conducted at the country level. The report also presents new framework initiatives, such as the Appeals Process in the United Kingdom, intended to improve the transparency and effectiveness of appeals to SME credit rejection.