Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Credit Mediation for SMEs

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/24072c0d-en
Authors
Lucia Cusmano
Tags
OECD SME and Entrepreneurship Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Cusmano, L. (2013), “Credit Mediation for SMEs”, OECD SME and Entrepreneurship Papers, No. 3, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/24072c0d-en.
Go to top