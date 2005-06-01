What is involved in creating learning environments for the 21st century? How can school facilities serve as tools for teaching and meet the needs of students in the future? What components are required to design effective schools, and how does architecture relate to the purposes of schooling? These are some of the questions addressed at the seminar on “Creating 21st Century Learning Environments” organised by the United Kingdom’s Department for Education and Skills and the OECD Programme on Educational Building (PEB). The answers provided by four people with first-hand experience in building schools are summarised here. A development and management professional explains how the school building can serve as a three-dimensional learning tool. A school principal describes how his recently-built public school in New Zealand was designed to meet the learning needs of 21st century students. A building planner presents what he considers the essential components for developing effective facilities for tomorrow, supported by his own experience in planning schools. Finally, the director of an architectural firm defines the common purposes of secondary schooling and their relation to design.