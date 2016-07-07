Skip to main content
Could Mexico become the new ‘China'?

Policy drivers of competitiveness and productivity
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jlvc7jvv1r2-en
Authors
Sean Dougherty, Octavio Escobar
Tags
OECD Productivity Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Dougherty, S. and O. Escobar (2016), “Could Mexico become the new ‘China'?: Policy drivers of competitiveness and productivity”, OECD Productivity Working Papers, No. 4, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jlvc7jvv1r2-en.
