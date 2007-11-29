Skip to main content
Cost Benefit Analysis

Report of the Thirty-Sixth Round Table on Transport Economics Held in Paris on 29th and 30th November, 1976
DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789282104231-en
Authors
European Conference of Ministers of Transport
Tags
ECMT Round Tables

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

ECMT (1977), Cost Benefit Analysis: Report of the Thirty-Sixth Round Table on Transport Economics Held in Paris on 29th and 30th November, 1976, ECMT Round Tables, No. 36, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789282104231-en.
