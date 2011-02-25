This Review of Corporate Governance in Slovenia describes the corporate governance setting including the structure and ownership concentration of listed companies and the structure and operation of the state-owned sector. The Review then examines the legal and regulatory framework and company practices to assess the degree to which the recommendations of the OECD Principles of Corporate Governance and the OECD Guidelines on Corporate Governance of State-Owned Enterprises have been implemented.
Corporate Governance in Slovenia 2011
Report
Corporate Governance
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
15 February 2024
-
11 October 2023
-
27 January 2023
-
26 January 2023
-
20 January 2023
-
14 December 2022
-
15 October 2022
-
21 June 2022
Related publications
-
3 July 2024
-
20 June 2024
-
18 June 2024
-
10 June 2024
-
10 June 2024
-
26 March 2024
-
15 December 2023
-
Policy paper14 December 2023