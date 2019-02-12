The paper examines the evolution and the contemporary state of civil-military relations in the francophone Sahel (Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, Mauritania, Niger, and Senegal). In a first step, the paper traces the emergence of excessive political influence of the armed forces (praetorianism) in the Sahel. Out of these, only Senegal has remained under civilian rule since independence. The other countries have experienced military dictatorship at some point. Over the last thirty years, the Sahel has seen a shift toward more civilian oversight in political affairs. In Chad and Mauritania, however, the armed forces remain the pre-eminent political actor. In Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger, sections of the armed forces refuse to accept civilian rule. The second part examines the various challenges and tasks the armed forces in all six countries have been involved in over the last two decades. Although these challenges differ substantially across the six individual countries, the Sahel as a whole continues to struggle primarily with domestic security threats. The paper concludes with guidelines designed to foster civilian oversight and democratic reform.
Contemporary Civil-Military Relations in the Sahel
Working paper
West African Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
1 May 2024
-
9 March 2024
-
9 March 2024
-
Working paper8 September 2023
-
31 July 2023
-
Working paper9 November 2022
-
Working paper31 July 2022
-
12 July 2022
Related publications
-
2 July 2024
-
10 June 2024
-
1 May 2024
-
Policy paper23 March 2024
-
9 March 2024
-
9 March 2024
-
22 December 2023
-
13 November 2023