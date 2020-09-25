Skip to main content
Considerations for the Environmental Risk Assessment of the Application of Sprayed or Externally Applied ds-RNA-Based Pesticides

Report

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/576d9ebb-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Series on Pesticides and Biocides
OECD (2020), Considerations for the Environmental Risk Assessment of the Application of Sprayed or Externally Applied ds-RNA-Based Pesticides, Series on Pesticides and Biocides, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/576d9ebb-en.
