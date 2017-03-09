Giving people better opportunities to participate actively in the labour market improves well-being. It also helps countries to cope with rapid population ageing by mobilising more fully each country’s potential labour resources. Weak labour market attachment of some groups in society reflects a range of barriers to working or moving up the jobs ladder. This report on Australia is the third country study published in a series of reports looking into strategies to encourage greater labour market participation of all groups in society with a special focus on the most disadvantaged. Labour market and activation policies are well developed in Australia. However, the gap in employment rates is still considerable for some groups of the population, including women with young children, disadvantaged youth, people with disability, people with mental health problems and the indigenous population. This report discusses the size of the gap and the - often multiple - barriers underlying low labour market participation of these groups, and it provides a non-exhaustive number of good practice policies and measures from other OECD countries which could guide Australia's policy development in the coming years.
Connecting People with Jobs: Key Issues for Raising Labour Market Participation in Australia
Report
Connecting People with Jobs
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
26 June 2024
-
24 May 2024
-
13 March 2024
-
8 February 2024
-
2 February 2023
-
-
28 June 2022
-
15 March 2022
Related publications
-
24 June 2024
-
Country note20 June 2024
-
Working paper20 June 2024
-
18 June 2024
-
Working paper25 April 2024
-
Case study18 April 2024
-
26 March 2024
-
9 February 2024