This report reviews the micro, small and medium-sized business sector in the Republic of Moldova, as well as governmental policies related to small and medium-sized enterprises, particularly regarding financing and innovation.
Competitiveness and Private Sector Development: Republic of Moldova 2011
Fostering SME Development
Report
Competitiveness and Private Sector Development
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
26 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
5 July 2021
Related publications
-
1 July 2024
-
20 June 2024
-
Country note18 June 2024
-
29 April 2024
-
-
13 December 2023
-
5 December 2023
-
26 September 2023