Competitive Neutrality and State-Owned Enterprises

Challenges and Policy Options
Working paper

Authors
Antonio Capobianco, Hans Christiansen
Tags
OECD Corporate Governance Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Capobianco, A. and H. Christiansen (2011), “Competitive Neutrality and State-Owned Enterprises: Challenges and Policy Options”, OECD Corporate Governance Working Papers, No. 1, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kg9xfgjdhg6-en.
