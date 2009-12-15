Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Competitive Cities and Climate Change

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/218830433146
Authors
Lamia Kamal-Chaoui, Alexis Robert
Tags
OECD Regional Development Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Kamal-Chaoui, L. and A. Robert (2009), “Competitive Cities and Climate Change”, OECD Regional Development Working Papers, No. 2009/02, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/218830433146.
Go to top