Competition trends in Latin America and the Caribbean 2022

Competition policy in Latin America and the Caribbean has grown significantly in the past two decades. This report presents some of the main competition enforcement trends in the region based on an analysis of data provided by 14 OECD and non-OECD jurisdictions about their competition enforcement activity from 2015-20. By providing multi-year data on competition enforcement indicators, this report informs policymaking and contributes to the continual improvement of competition law and policy in the region.