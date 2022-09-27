Competition policy in Latin America and the Caribbean has grown significantly in the past two decades. This report presents some of the main competition enforcement trends in the region based on an analysis of data provided by 14 OECD and non-OECD jurisdictions about their competition enforcement activity from 2015-20. By providing multi-year data on competition enforcement indicators, this report informs policymaking and contributes to the continual improvement of competition law and policy in the region.
Competition trends in Latin America and the Caribbean 2022
Policy paper
OECD Business and Finance Policy Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Policy paper28 May 2024
-
Policy paper13 May 2024
-
Policy paper10 May 2024
-
17 April 2024
-
Policy paper13 March 2024
-
15 December 2023
-
14 December 2023
-
Policy paper13 December 2023
Related publications
-
Report6 March 2024
-
Report23 February 2023
-
-
Report23 February 2022
-
Report24 February 2021
-
21 January 2021
-
Report26 February 2020
-
29 September 2014