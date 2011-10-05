Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Comparative Advantage and Trade Performance

Policy Implications
Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5kg3vwb8g0hl-en
Authors
Przemyslaw Kowalski
Tags
OECD Trade Policy Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Kowalski, P. (2011), “Comparative Advantage and Trade Performance: Policy Implications”, OECD Trade Policy Papers, No. 121, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kg3vwb8g0hl-en.
Go to top