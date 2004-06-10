Progress towards Environmentally Sustainable Transport (EST) will require widespread acceptance of this need and a mix of measures designed to achieve the necessary changes to overcome these barriers. Some of the measures will be hard measures, which include taxes, emission standards, speed limits, and other fiscal and regulatory instruments. Others will be soft, such as the provision of information and the use of communication strategies and educational techniques. The book examines the measures needed.
Communicating Environmentally Sustainable Transport
The Role of Soft Measures