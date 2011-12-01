Skip to main content
Combining Bioenergy with CCS

Reporting and Accounting for Negative Emissions under UNFCCC and the Kyoto Protocol
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k9h0wd6407k-en
Authors
International Energy Agency
Tags
IEA Energy Papers
Cite this content as:

IEA (2011), “Combining Bioenergy with CCS: Reporting and Accounting for Negative Emissions under UNFCCC and the Kyoto Protocol”, IEA Energy Papers, No. 2011/16, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k9h0wd6407k-en.
