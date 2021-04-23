Skip to main content
Collaborative platforms for emerging technology

Creating convergence spaces
Policy paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/ed1e030d-en
Authors
David Winickoff, Laura Kreiling, Martin Borowiecki, Hermann Garden, James Philp
Tags
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Policy Papers
Cite this content as:

Winickoff, D. et al. (2021), “Collaborative platforms for emerging technology: Creating convergence spaces”, OECD Science, Technology and Industry Policy Papers, No. 109, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/ed1e030d-en.
