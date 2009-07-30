This study provides a general analysis of economic relations between Spain, as a donor of official development assistance (ODA), and Ecuador, as a partner and recipient of development aid. It seeks to assess the potential (in)coherence between Spain’s foreign economic activities and the goals of development and poverty reduction that the Spanish government established for its relations with developing countries. Hence, the study's main aim is to determine whether the Spanish government as a whole (and not just Spanish co-operation) is coherent with Ecuador’s development and thus coherent with Spain’s policies on international development co-operation. We therefore analyse the links between the two countries through trade, international remittances, foreign direct investment (FDI) and external debt, from a development point of view. The secondary aim is to offer recommendations to help make Spain’s activities more coherent with development. One main challenge that arises is the lack of an institutional framework for a wider set of relations between the two countries. Although there is an institutional basis for international assistance acitivites, it does not cover other economic activities such as trade or investment projects. As a result, incoherences appear, such as the approval of ODA trade credit lines that are eliminated in debt cancellation agreements a few years later.
Coherence of Development Policies
Ecuador's Economic Ties with Spain and their Development Impact
Working paper
OECD Development Centre Working Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
22 March 2024
-
Working paper9 November 2023
-
6 October 2023
-
Working paper27 April 2022
-
Working paper20 December 2021
-
4 October 2021
-
-
26 May 2021
Related publications
-
28 June 2024
-
13 March 2024
-
6 December 2022
-
-
5 May 2022
-
27 April 2022
-
-
Report26 November 2021