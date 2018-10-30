CO2 Emissions from Fuel Combustion 2018

CO2 Emissions from Fuel Combustion provides a full analysis of emissions stemming from energy use. The data in this book cover the emissions of CO2 for 150 countries and regions by sector and by fuel. The publication contains estimates of CO2 emissions, selected indicators such as CO2/GDP, CO2/capita and CO2/TPES and a decomposition of CO2 emissions into driving factors for more than 150 countries and regions.

Emissions are calculated using IEA energy databases and the default methods and emission factors from the 2006 IPCC Guidelines for National Greenhouse Gas Inventories. The IEA CO2 emissions estimates are complemented by the EDGAR greenhouse gas data.